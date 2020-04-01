Bryan woman recounts her run-in with home intruder

​In a time when everyone is encouraged to stay indoors, it would seem criminals would be hesitant to break into anyone’s home. Unfortunately, that's not the case.

Police say they arrested Michael Grimaldo, 23, for breaking into two homes in a Bryan neighborhood Tuesday night.

We spoke with one of the burglary victims who said the suspect stole more than just her belongings.

Dionysius Williams had just arrived home when her neighbor warned her that Bryan police were in the area looking for a man jumping fences. She said she had left her window open, but noticed the window was slightly more open than she remembered.

“I looked into all of the rooms, checked to make sure everything was okay, and it was. Then I tried to twist the bathroom door and it was locked," said Williams.

Williams says she carried on for a few moments before she grabbed a knife to unlock the bathroom door.

“As soon as I put the knife up to the lock part to try to unlock it, there was a push, a really aggressive push, and like it sent chills up my spine. There was a person on the other side of the door," said Williams.

She says Grimaldo was inside the bathroom.

"Immediately I ran down the hallway, like as quietly as I could. I told my sister, 'We got to go. We've got to get out of here,'" said Williams.

When they left, Williams says Grimaldo did too, leaving their back door wide open. Police say he stole a number of items from the home but Williams says he took one thing that cannot be replaced.

"When you are in the house with someone and you take from them, you take the peace of mind. It's different," said Williams.

A few hours later, Grimaldo was spotted and arrested inside another home, just one street away from Williams.

"I feel uneasy and I don’t feel safe in my home.​ If you can’t feel safe in your home, where can you feel safe?" said Williams.

Grimaldo remains in jail Wednesday night on bonds totaling $20,000.

