Bryan woman surprised with parade for 90th birthday

A Bryan woman got a special surprise for a milestone birthday.

Minerva Davila turned 90 on Thursday.

Nearly 40 people participated in a drive-thru parade at the Carriage Inn in Bryan, where she lives. Because of COVID-19, family and friends haven't been able to visit her inside the facility since March.

"Minnie" as her friends call her told KBTX she was completely surprised. Her son said they put the parade together quickly after having to change plans.

"Before COVID-19, we had planned a big event here at the Carriage Inn for her with friends coming over and partying. So, at the last minute, my wife came up and my sister came up with this idea 'let's do a drive-by'.We’ve seen them on TV so it was pretty good idea," explained Davila's son Ralph.

"We really didn't think we’d get very many people but most of all her friends kind of showed up that were able to show up so it was pretty neat," he continued.

The family also ordered cupcakes for the special day. Her son said Minnie's secret for living such a healthy and vibrant life is staying active.