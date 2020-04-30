Bryan/College Station libraries will open in phases

The governor's shelter-in-place order expires tomorrow and the state will slowly begin to reopen. It was announced that libraries and museums can reopen at 25% occupancy beginning May 1.

The Bryan/College Station Public Library System has devised to reopen in phases to ensure the safety of patrons and staff.

Following is the planned reopening schedule:

May 1

• Libraries will remain closed, but library patrons may begin returning items to book drops.

• Patrons can begin to place holds online.

• Librarians will continue to provide adult and youth programming on the BCS Library System’s social media pages.

May 4- 8

• Library buildings remain closed, but curbside hold pickup services will be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at Clara B. Mounce Public Library and Larry J. Ringer Public Library.

• Patrons can place holds on items online or by phone – Mounce: 979.209.5600; Ringer: 979.764.3416. When they arrive to pick up items, they should call the library to notify the staff that they are outside. They will be asked to park in designated parking, remain in their car and pop their trunk for staff to place checked out items.

• Adult and youth librarians will continue to provide programming on the BCS Library System’s social media pages.

May 11- 16

• Libraries will open at 25% occupancy for come-and-go activities during the following hours: Clara B. Mounce Public Library – Monday, Wednesday and Friday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, 1 to 5 p.m.; Larry J. Ringer Library and Carnegie History Center – Monday, Wednesday and Friday 1 to 5 p.m. and Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• Library patrons are encouraged to continue placing items on hold and using the curbside and book drop services.

• Librarians will continue to provide adult and youth programming on the BCS Library System’s social media pages.

• Computers will be available for use, with social distancing protocols in place.

Meeting room spaces will be closed. If any in-person business at the library, it should be done as quickly as possible. It is encouraged for individuals to practice social distancing guidelines and stay six feet away from anyone not in their household.

For updates on further reopening plans, you can visit their website. A link can be found in the related links section.