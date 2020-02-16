Bryan's recycling center closed on Sunday. Now what?

Bryan residents looking for a place to recycle their goods will have to find other options following Sunday's closure of the drive-thru recycling center on Briarcrest Drive.

The one-stop spot for residents to drop off their recyclable materials closed after Walmart said it needed the space to add additional businesses to the property.

The company had been providing the space to the city of Bryan free of charge for many years, but Walmart now wants to develop that area into new restaurants.

Moving forward, residents are encouraged to contract with private companies, permitted by the city, to handle most common recyclable materials.

Click here for a list of options including for-hire curbside recycling companies. There's also a new tire recycling center planned for Waco Street.

Shredded paper can be taken to the TAMU Recycling Center at 204 South College Ave. Their phone number is 979-845-7777.

You can also click here to find additional community recycling locations including places where you can recycle cell phones, glass jars, clothing, furniture, and paper.

Anyone with questions can contact the City of Bryan's Public Works Call Center at 979.209.5900.