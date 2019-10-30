Bundle up, Brazos Valley. Thursday is the coldest Halloween in 26 years!

Be sure to wear the big coat under the costume this year! Strong north winds are blowing a winter-like chill into the Brazos Valley for Halloween.

Wind gusts upwards of 30 to 35mph pre-sunrise Thursday will filter in the coldest air to reach Central and Southeast Texas, so far, this season. Morning temperatures are expected to fall within a few degrees of a light freeze. Factor in that blustery, gusty wind and it will feel like the 20s as we step out for this spooky holiday.

Plenty of sunshine returns to the Brazos Valley by midday at the latest. Even with blue skies, thermometers will have a tough time climbing alongside the brisk wind.

Last time temperatures were this cold on October 31st: 1993. In fact, that year brought the coldest low temperature on record in Bryan-College Station, starting the day at a bone-chilling 29°.

No freeze or frost expected Thursday morning, but a widespread first frost of the season is expected Brazos Valley-wide Friday morning. For some, the first freeze of the season will happen. The National Weather Service is expected to issued Freeze Warnings for parts of the area to cover the cold weather Friday morning. Tender plants, fruit trees, and pets are most at risk with this first frost / freeze.

Complete details and the complete, ghastly Halloween forecast is included in the video above.