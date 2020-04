Burleson County Judge Keith Schroeder confirmed Saturday morning there is a second case of COVID-19 in his county.

In a statement sent to KBTX, Judge Schroeder said the confirmed case is a 20-year-old female with no travel history and no known contact with the virus.

The patient is self-isolating and her contacts have been informed and are self-quarantining.

Judge Schroeder says due to a shortage of available tests, there are other potential cases in the county that have not been confirmed.