The Burleson County Fair wrapped up just a few weeks ago and it was a huge success for the county 4-H.

Kyleigh Hruska and Cameron Suehs with the Burleson County 4-H were on BVTM Thursday to talk about fair's success.

The Burleson County Fair was held September 25-28 in Caldwell at the Fairgrounds.

This year's fair had a total of 94 commercial heifer pens, and over 300 livestock and poultry entries. Burleson County raised just shy of $2 million brought in this year through the livestock auction.