Burleson County Jail confirms first cases of COVID-19

The Burleson County Sheriff’s Office says two inmates and a staff member have tested positive for COVID-19.

The staff believes they contracted the virus after coming in contact with two others who were detained and tested positive. Those two have since been released from jail.

Several members of the jail staff, a member of the Patrol Division and several inmates who came in close-proximity with the positive inmates were tested as a precaution.

BCSO confirms after test 14 tests were conducted, two current inmates and one jailer have tested positive for COVID-19. At this time, none of the patients who tested positive are showing any symptoms.

The jail staff member is self-quarantining for 14 days, while the two inmates are being monitored by medical staff and isolating within the jail for 14 days. They are being housed separated from inmates in general population.

