Burleson County Sheriff resigns citing personal reasons

Tuesday morning Burleson County Commissioners accepted Sheriff Thomas Norsworthy's resignation. It is effective immediately.

County Judge Keith Schroeder tells KBTX the sheriff is resigning for personal reasons. The Judge said they are starting a search for a new sheriff and hope to start interviews Thursday morning.

Judge Schroeder added the former sheriff submitted his resignation last week but it was accepted Tuesday morning when commissioners could all meet.

Norsworthy previously served as Police Chief in Caldwell. We've left messages for him at the Sheriff's Office about his departure.

People interested in the open position should contact the county's HR department.