Burleson County confirms sixth case of COVID-19

The sixth case of COVID-19 is being reported in Burleson County.

According to the Burleson County Office of Emergency Management, this latest case involves a man in his 70s. They say the case is travel related.

On Tuesday, officials posted a message on their Facebook page reminding people there could be more confirmed cases in the community.

"Remember, these are just the cases that have been confirmed and that there are more individuals out in public that have no symptoms but are carriers of this virus. Though we do not have the exact numbers, there are also plenty of folks who have quarantined themselves due to symptoms. If you are a carrier it may not affect you but to the person you pass it on to, it could mean serious complications or death.

Please continue to practice social distancing to help protect our vulnerable populations, yourself and to help protect our healthcare system," said the post from the Burleson County Office of Emergency Management.