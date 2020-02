A Burleson County home has been destroyed after a fire Thursday morning.

It happened on the 1600 block of Country Road 252 in Tunis, east of Caldwell.

Volunteer fire departments from Snook, Cooks Point, and Beaver Creek are working to contain the blaze.

We're told there were three people in the home when the fire started, but they were able to get out without any injuries.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.