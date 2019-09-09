Burleson County is celebrating their 35th Annual Kolache Festival

One of the most deliciously festive events in the area is coming back to the Brazos Valley. The 35th Annual Kolache Festival will be in downtown Caldwell on Saturday, September 14.

Organizers say six different baking companies will prepare more than 100,000 kolaches for the festival.

The 2019 Kolache Festival will feature live polka music, a kolache eating contest, a kolache baking contest, a quilt show, a 5K through downtown, an adventure land for kids, and 220+ arts, crafts and food vendors.

Everyone is invited to attend. More information is available on the Burleson County Chamber of Commerce website.