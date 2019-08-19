Burleson County issues burn ban for 90 days

The Burleson County Office of Emergency Management confirms that the county is under a burn ban for the next 90 days, beginning Monday, August 19th.

A burn ban means open burning is prohibited.

Several months of above average rainfall followed by a mainly dry July and August has led to a growing number of easily burnable fuels around the area.

Short term relief may be coming in the form of isolated thunderstorms over the next two weeks, but nothing widespread is expected at this time.