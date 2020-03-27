High-speed chase ends in south Brazos County

A high-speed chase involving state troopers and law enforcement from Burleson County has ended in south Brazos County. The vehicle was detained near the intersection of Highway 6 and Navasota Ridge.

Details are still limited, but multiple agencies were involved in the chase of a suspected stolen vehicle.

The chase took authorities through Brazos County around 1:30 p.m.

