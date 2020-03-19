Burleson County limits social gatherings, orders dining rooms to close

Burleson County offices will be closed to public access until further notice due to COVID-19 concerns effective 12:00 p.m. on Mar. 19.

Local restaurants and bars are asked to close their dining and gathering areas. The county wants residents to adhere to the maximum 10 person gathering size. Local churches also need to adhere to that rule.

Those guidelines are intended for social gatherings and public events. They’re not intended for places of employment, although employees are asked to stay home if possible.

County employees will remain working and the public is encouraged to contact the office by phone or email if needed. For a list of offices and their respective phone numbers, you can visit their website Here.

The courthouse will have one entrance open on Echols Street. Information for the Tax Office, County Clerk, Elections, TxAgriLife, Treasurer, Auditor, Justice of the Peace Pct. 3 County Attorney, District, Clerk, District Judge/Court Corrdinator and Court Compliance offices can be dropped off in their respective lockboxes.

Other county offices such as the Justice of the Pease Officers, DPS, Road & Bridge Departments and the Sherriff's Office can be contacted by phone, email or appointment only.