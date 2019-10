An interim Sheriff has been selected in Burleson County.

The County Judge Keith Schroeder said Thursday they selected former Sheriff Dale Stroud to serve after interviewing candidates.

Stroud will take over after the resignation of Thomas Norsworthy earlier this week.

His term will last until the end of next year.

We're told Norsworthy resigned for personal reasons.

Stroud is expected to be sworn-in Friday morning.