Free one-day mobile testing offered Sunday in Burleson County

The Texas National Guard and Burleson County Emergency Management teamed up Sunday to offer the public free drive-thru COVID-19 testing.

The testing was set up at the county fairgrounds and lasted from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Residents who wanted to get tested had to have at least one symptom of COVID-19 and register online before showing up.

“Right now, we have 11 confirmed cases, two of them have recovered, and no deaths,” said Duane Strange, Burleson County Emergency Management Coordinator.

Sunday’s test site was one of many to pop up around the Brazos Valley in the last couple of days.

“There are folks that feel like they cant get tested because they don’t have insurance, or don’t want to drive to Bryan College Station, so it is nice that they can come to Caldwell,” said Strange.

Officials say the testing takes about 15 minutes from arrival to departure, and results are expected to take two to five days to get back.

Strange says that having more information, like these test results, could make a difference in how Burleson County manages this pandemic moving forward.

“Having folks get these tests, it allows us to get more data. It helps the governor and judges make decisions on how to reopen our businesses and how we conduct our day-to-day life,” Strange said.

Monday, testing will also be available in Leon County at the fairgrounds from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. More information can be found at this like here.

