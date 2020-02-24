Burleson County woman killed in weekend crash near Somerville

Troopers say a Burleson County woman lost her life last weekend in a one-vehicle crash south of Somerville.

It happened around 8:00 p.m. Saturday on Park Road 57 about 8 miles south of the Somerville city limits.

Troopers on Monday told KBTX the victim in the crash was Sondra Sebastian, 55, of Somerville.

Investigators say Sebastian took a curve in the road too fast, lost control of the vehicle and crashed. No other vehicles were involved.

Sebastian wasn't wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident, said troopers.