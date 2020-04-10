Burleson, Grimes County residents cleaning up after storm damage

Brazos Valley residents are cleaning up after severe storms ripped through the area Thursday afternoon. It caused damage from Burleson County through B/CS to Huntsville and other corners.

KBTX Meteorologist Shel Winkley tells us straight-line winds are believed to have caused damage around Burleson County. Winds topping 80-miles-per-hour hit the area

One of the harder-hit areas was the Lyons community near Lake Somerville.

Residents say the storm came through around 4:30 p.m. Small to large trees were uprooted in the area, including at Third Strike Vacation Rentals.

From downed trees, tossed about trampolines to damaged fences, some Burleson County residents are spending their Good Friday surveying storm damage.

"This is one of our old family barns its' been here for 50 plus years probably. And yesterday, when the storm came through, it blew off the part of the roof there. It blew off the side it knocked over these heavy antique soda machines," said Tara Lancaster who lives near the Lyons community on County Road 428.

Lancaster contacted KBTX and sent us photos after the storm hit. Thursday night the storm also knocked out power for about three hours.

"The wind started coming through. It got really still first then the rain started, the winds picked up we had wind going in every direction, water going in every direction. The wind and rain both with the lighting and thunder it was you couldn't see your hand in front of your face," Lancaster said.

Nearby at the Zion Church of Christ, tree branches hang high on utility lines. A few miles away in the Lyons community a big tree branch fell onto power lines. Bluebonnet Electric crews were still working to restore power for this homeowner who'd lost power Thursday afternoon. Nearby a huge tree branch had damaged the lines at a neighbor's house.

Over in Grimes County residents had experienced heavy rains, fallen trees and multiple power outages from the Thursday storm.

5-year-old Heyden Scott Vela told KBTX he wasn't scared when the weather blew in. He had this advice.

"Stay safe," said Vela.

This is not the start of Easter weekend residents here would have wanted.

"Stressed, very stressed I guess for everybody not to mention that we have to deal with COVID-19 and then now we're in the spring season for the changes in the weather and all this bad weather that's going to come along but we'll all make through it," said Lancaster.

This weekend you do want to stay weather aware. The Brazos Valley has a risk of severe weather Easter Sunday morning.

