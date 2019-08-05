Burn Bans return to the Brazos Valley

2019 started off wet across the Brazos Valley. Even with much of the area holding a surplus of rain for the year, recent dry weather and heat have stressed vegetation.

As of Monday, the following counties have issued a Burn Ban order until further notice:

• Walker

• Lee

A burn ban means that outdoor burning is prohibited.

These two local counties add to the 72 others in Texas also under a Burn Ban at this time.

The extended forecast calls for high pressure to move over Texas, shutting off rain chances and driving temperatures to the triple digits for a string of days in the Brazos Valley. Current forecast highs range between 100° and 103° until (at least) Thursday, August 16th.

As of the latest drought monitor, none of the Brazos Valley is considered to be in drought or abnormally dry status.