Bus 12 drives Aggie spirit across the country

On Aggie game days, you can find many fans tailgating and repping the maroon and white but one family has taken it a step further.

Bus 12 was created in the summer of 2006 and is a product of the Lane Family. The family designed the bus to drive Aggie Spirit and promote Texas A&M's core values through camaraderie and fellowship between Aggie fans.

The Aggie spirit mobile comes with a fully functional deck on top, a back porch, a miniature replica of Kyle Field, 3 television viewing areas, and an all Aggie themed interior.

"When Aggies see it and they hear that Aggie War Hymn, they just flock over and it becomes a rallying point," said Ellen Palomo, daughter of Bus 12 owner Roger and Teresa Lane. "You immediately have this bond with people," she added.

The ultimate tailgating machine has become a one-of-a-kind spirit wagon that makes appearances around Aggieland at a variety of athletic, organizational, and social events.

"We've had just funny experiences with it and really sentimental ones and a lot of fun ones of just getting to take it to big events and small events and just seeing how it gets people excited and it brings people together," Ellen said.

There has been a countless number of passengers on the bus, including big Aggie names from former university presidents to coaches. The bus is most notably seen at Aggie Ring Day. Students with their families celebrate by taking pictures with Bus 12.

"When they come over and see the bus, they get so excited," said Ellen. "It embodies all of the pride that they are feeling inside. That's a really exciting thing for us to see."

The bus doesn't travel on the road as much as it used to because of some maintenance issues but they plan to start a 501 (c)(3) to help with those issues.

Bus 12 is proud to be supported by the Association of Former Students as well as Sevcik's Service Center in College Station and George's Paint & Body in Bryan. Sevcik's helps with fueling.

You are welcome and encouraged to request Bus 12 at your Aggie event. You can reach them by phone at (979) 595-8315, email at palomoag@gmail.com or their social media accounts. The accounts can be found in the Related Links section for details.

