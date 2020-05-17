Bus driver killed in wreck involving two 18-wheelers on I-35

The driver of a bus was killed early Sunday morning after a collision involving the bus and two 18-wheelers on I-35 North, Hillsboro Police said.

Police said the wreck happened at about 2:30 a.m. in the area of mile marker 365.

The Hill County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Department of Public Safety closed the interstate to allow passengers on the bus and drivers of the semi-trucks to be evaluated by emergency medical personnel and to conduct the investigation of the accident.

Police said one of the semi-truck drivers was transported by ambulance to a hospital in Waco.

The name of the bus driver has not been released.

Police said only one lane has been reopened on I-35 North at the scene of the wreck. Expect delays.