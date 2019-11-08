'Bush 4141' locomotive coming to Bush Library at Texas A&M

The train engine that brought former President George H.W. Bush to his final resting place at Texas A&M University will now be a permanent part of his presidential library.

The announcement was made Friday afternoon, as the "Bush 4141" locomotive came through town. The train engine was being pulled by the Union Pacific 4014 steam engine, also known as a "Big Boy."

Neil Bush, one of President Bush's sons, was on hand for the announcement. Plans are to have the locomotive moved to the library in 2020 and be placed between the library and the Annenberg Presidential Conference Center.

