Bush Library and Museum will close until further notice at end of business Friday

The George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum will close until further notice beginning at 5 p.m. Friday.

The following statement was released by the U.S. National Archives:

"The National Archives Museum and all museums in our Presidential Libraries system will also be closed to the public until further notice, starting at the close of business, Friday, March 13.

All public events nation-wide are canceled until further notice, including in-person public programs, tours, school group visits, public meetings, external conferences, and facility rentals.

Where possible, we will conduct public events and outreach activities online.

We are working with public health officials and our counterpart agencies to monitor and respond to the evolving conditions."

Bush Library spokesman David Anaya said local staff will continue to serve the public remotely by responding to phone calls and emails.