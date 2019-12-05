Bush Library hosts tree lighting, reveals Sully statue

The George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum held its annual tree lighting event Thursday night. The community was also able to see the newest addition to the museum, 41’s service dog “Sully."

The night kicked off with the BCS Chamber of Commerce Person of the Year, Randy French, lighting the Christmas tree outside of the museum. The tree came from the Farm Patch tree lot in College Station.

Everyone then moved into the rotunda for drinks and appetizers, circled around the indoor tree.

Just down the hall sits the new statue of Sully. The statue was set to be displayed Friday but museum staff worked hard to have it ready for Thursday night's event.

The statue features the tiniest details of the former president's service dog, including his vest and dog tag. There are also pictures of his life, from his puppy days up to the iconic photo of him lying next to George H.W. Bush’s casket nearly one year ago.

The exhibit is placed in the remembrance section at the end of the museum tour.

The museum is hosting its free annual Holidays in the Rotunda Saturday at 10 a.m., featuring holiday music, activities throughout the museum, and of course, Santa.

