Bush Library showing rarely seen art from collection

The George Bush Presidential Library and Museum is showing artwork from the library's collection and free movies.

Art from the Collection features 25 pieces of artwork from the George Bush Presidential Library and Museum collections and the George and Barbara Bush Foundation. Most of the artwork has never been displayed in the library and is rarely seen by the public. Some of the pieces include a rendition of Vincent Van Gogh's Portrait of Dr. Gachet by Peter Fiore, U.S. Flag by Peter Maxx, Soldier of Peace by Britto, Election Day by David Armstrong, and many more. These unique pieces of art will be on display through September 15, 2019.

Tickets are $9 for adults and $6 for children.

The Library is also preparing for the final installment in the Summer Film Series: The LEGO Movie.

The Library says to bring your blankets and coolers. Organizers will have games and refreshments. The movie will be at 7:00 p.m., just after sundown. The event is free and open to the public.

