Bush Library's newest exhibit looks at politics and humor

The George Bush Presidential Library and Museum is opening a new exhibit and showing free movies.

The exhibit Wit and Humor: American Political Cartoons is on display through January 6, 2020

According to the Bush Library website, the exhibit shows how cartoons have changed since the early days of the Republic. It also highlights important cartoons from artists regarded as giants in their field.

The Library is also preparing for the next installment in the Summer Film Series: Zootopia. The fun animated film will be shown on Friday, August 16 at the George Bush Presidential Library Center.

The Library says to bring your blankets and coolers. Organizers will have games and refreshments. The movie will be at 7:00 p.m., just after sundown. The event is free and open to the public.

The next and final edition of the Summer Film Series will be a showing of The LEGO Movie on Friday, September 27.