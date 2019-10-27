Bush library hosts Night at the Museum

The George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum held its annual Night at the Museum Halloween themed event Sunday.

Nearly 4,000 people came out for a costume contest, trick or treating, and free admission to the museum.

Tracy Paine, the events director at the museum says Sunday’s event is a great way for families to get out and celebrate the holiday.

"The kids in the costumes, they are so creative and so adorable. It’s so fun to see them all dressed up trick or treating while going through the museum,” said Paine.

Outside of the museum were yard games, face painting, and bounce houses.

"Part of President and Mrs. Bush’s philosophy was always to give back. That's why we do these free events so people in the community can be a part of our community,” said Paine.

Heather Knee, a Bryan resident, says she brings her family to the museum every year for the event and says it’s a great opportunity for her kids to dress up in costumes, but also to learn.

"It’s just a great opportunity for them to see things and then to ask questions,” said Knee. “They don't even realize they’re asking about history, they’re just getting candy and say ‘that looks cool, so what's that?’"

The museum’s next event is December 7, for its annual Holiday in the Rotunda.

