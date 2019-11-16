Bush sisters promote new book at their grandfather's library

Saturday morning, The Bush sisters made a special stop in the Brazos Valley to promote their new children's book.

More than 1,000 people lined up at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum to meet Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Pierce Bush as they promoted their new book "Sisters First."

Their first children's book illustrates the power of sisterhood and sticking together, event organizers say. After the sisters visited their grandparent's gravesite, they spent a couple of hours signing books and taking pictures with guests.

"It means a lot and I'm really glad they did this. I knew they were on tour because I watch the talk shows, and I'm just so glad they made a stop here. Of course, they're visiting their grandma and grandpa too," said one of the event's guests, Karen Bigley.

As of Saturday, "Sisters First" is sold out at the museum store, but they say you can call in to order the book at 979-862-2874.