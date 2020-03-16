Businesses brace for few customers as COVID-19 concerns grow

As new guidelines from the CDC limit the number of people who can gather in one place, restaurants are bracing for fewer customers. Nobody knows how the virus will impact American life next and that has businesses and their employees on edge.

The Monday lunch rush wasn't as busy at Jesse's Taqueria in Bryan.

"You know being an everyday thing, little by little it's been affecting us more and more. It's like today it's been a worse day," said Jesse Ocaña, Jesse's Taqueria & Bakery Owner. "When it started, we were ok. As a matter of fact we had a lot of people coming in. The weekend was good but we feel the difference now of business. It’s dropped down considerably now."

A few folks were still eating inside, but Ocaña worries if his employees will have work in the coming days.

"Things are getting totally out of control. I mean when I say out of control I mean we don't control it anymore," he said. "The worst thing that could happen to my business here is the health department would say 'Jesse. You guys have got to close. We are closing all restaurants down,'" said Ocaña.

Employees like Elizabeth Cabada wonder what to do if paychecks stop coming.

"We start to talk about that right now. We need to be prepared for anything that happens in the next few days," said Cabada, a manager at Jesse's Taqueria & Bakery.

"Businesses can plan for almost anything if you give us the parameters but if you have too many unknowns in the equation you can't come up with a proper plan," said Glen Brewer, Bryan/College Station Chamber of Commerce President and CEO.

He said they are meeting with local business owners and entities this week to have a better business response. They don't know the full economic impact numbers for our area yet.

"It's just so early right now to even understand what's happening. I think we will have some [answers] soon," said Brewer. "We’re asking people if anywhere you feel comfortable to shop local or to help our local businesses do that while you can and as you feel comfortable. Because this is where the jobs are going to be when this is over. And we all want to make sure we come through this as healthy as we can."

"You know If people don't come to shop, naturally we're going to have to redo our way you know we do business," said Ocaña,

Some area restaurants like Cafe Eccell have made the decision to close for now, while others are offering takeout options.