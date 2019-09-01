Businesses delivering food to first responders after Odessa tragedy

Sunday, first responders were working hard in Odessa to piece together the crime scenes from a shooter who injured 22 people and killed 7.

Local businesses showed their gratitude to the men and women that keep them safe by delivering free food.

Harry Brackman, the owner of local restaurant Bubba's 33, says they usually give half off food to those in uniform, but the food they delivered Sunday was free. They made several trips to crime scenes and fire departments throughout the city, bringing first responders pizza and pasta.

Brackman says a worker at Bubba's 33 witnessed the gunman drive by the restaurant slowly on Saturday and begin shooting.

"That's when he saw the barrel of the rifle come out of the passenger side, and that's when he heard four or five shots towards a family a little bit further down from the restaurant," said Brackman.

The staff inside the restaurant called police immediately. Brackman says he's thankful for their service.

"Within a minute, we had Odessa PD and the SWAT team secured the area, locked down the building, and we're just very appreciative that they were here so quickly," said Brackman "The best way we can say thank you is giving them some of our food from Bubba's 33. "

Brackman says no one was hurt at Bubba's 33, but they are offering counseling to help employees deal with the incident.