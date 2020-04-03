Businesses team up to provide extra food to local students

Local businesses are teaming up to provide food for kids in our community.

Rolf Larson, owner of Kolache Rolf's, came up with the idea to deliver kolaches to kids as an extra breakfast treat.

Each student gets to take home two kolaches in addition to the meals provided by their school district.

He's partnered with Daniel Stark Law, Brazos Land Company, Slovacek Sausage, Edward Jones, Carter's Burger, Wiesner of Huntsville and Rollo Insurance to donate more than 16,000 kolaches.

So far they've delivered to College Station ISD, Hunstville ISD, Anderson-Shiro CISD and Normangee ISD.

Larson says they plan to deliver to at least 15 other schools across the Brazos Valley.

"Depending on how long this lasts, we'll probably give out another 30,000. There's a lot of schools and we're just excited to be able to help. The partnerships that we have is what's going to help continue this," said Larson.

If your business would like to donate you can contact Rolf Larson at rolf.kolache@gmail.com or rrmlarson@gmail.com