CA governor demands payments for those who lost power

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Gov. Gavin Newsom is asking Pacific Gas & Electric Co., to pay the customers who lost power last week when the state's largest utility cut electricity to prevent wildfires.
The governor sent a letter Monday asking PG&E chief executive Bill Johnson to provide a bill credit or rebate worth $100 for residential customers and $250 for small businesses.
Newsom says the shutoffs affected too many customers for too long, and it's clear PG&E implemented them "with astounding neglect and lack of preparation." He says that before the shutoff PG&E executives rejected offers of help from state and local emergency managers.
PG&E officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The shutoff affected about 2 million people in 35 counties.