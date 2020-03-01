CDC: San Antonio patient released from quarantine tests positive for coronavirus

The mayor of San Antonio said Sunday the city will hold the Centers for Disease Control accountable after the CDC announced an individual released from quarantine at a San Antonio healthcare facility tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

KENS, the CBS affiliate in San Antonio, reports the individual was released on Saturday and had contact with others.

The individual returned to isolation after a pending lab test came back positive for the novel coronavirus.

KENS reports the patient was being treated in isolation after returning to the U.S. on a State Department chartered flight from Wuhan, China.

The CDC said the patient met its requirements for release: they were asymptomatic, and consecutive sets of tests taken more than 24 hours apart came back negative.

The CDC said it decided to bring the individual back into isolation out of an abundance of caution.

KENS reports local public health agencies are working to track down those who came into contact with the individual.

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg questioned the CDC's practices.

“The fact that the CDC allowed the public to be exposed to a patient with a positive COVID-19 reading is unacceptable,” Nirenberg said. “We will hold the CDC accountable."