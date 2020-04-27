CDC adds new symptoms to COVID-19 list

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has added six new symptoms to its list of possible signs of the coronavirus.

Previously, the CDC only noted fever, cough, and shortness of breath as symptoms. Now, the list includes chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and new loss of taste or smell.

The CDC continues to warn if you are experiencing emergency warning signs for COVID-19, get medical attention immediately. Those symptoms include trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion and bluish lips or face.

The coronavirus has proved highly contagious and potentially deadly, but the vast majority of people who become infected will show either no symptoms or only mild ones.

