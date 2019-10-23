CDC report shows that 65% of pregnant women are skipping shots

According to a new study conducted by the CDC, 65% of pregnant women in the U.S. are not getting vaccinated for the flu and whooping cough.

This study shows that if a pregnant woman gets the flu, they are two times more likely to be hospitalized.

Mom and nurse Shannon Popper was very worried when she found out fewer pregnant women were getting vaccinated.

"I'm very concerned about that," said Popper. "They need to be getting any and all shots that their OBGYN recommends during pregnancy."

The CDC states that you can get the flu shot during any trimester of your pregnancy, but you must get the Tdap shot in the third trimester.

"Since we can't vaccinate the very early newborn, the mother is able to transfer some of her immunity to the child," said Popper.

Being a nurse, Popper has seen the impact not getting your vaccinations can cause. The CDC says that babies less than six months old are at the highest risk of being hospitalized due to the flu.

"The fact that we have vaccines that can keep our children safe and protected from those illnesses is a wonderful thing," said Popper. "We need to be taking full advantage of the opportunity to vaccinate our children."

