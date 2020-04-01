CEOC collecting personal protective equipment for first responders, medical staff

Personal protective equipment is in high demand, and now there's an effort to collect more for local first responders and medical staff

working during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Officials with the Brazos Community Emergency Operations Center are asking community members to donate PPE supplies they might have. Right now, they're only accepting manufactured items and are not able to take handmade masks or other supplies.

Items being accepted:

● Face Shields

● Nitrile Gloves; any size

● Exam Gloves; any size

● Impermeable Coverall without hood; any size

● Eye Goggles or equivalent

● Shoe Covers/booties (disposable); any size

● N95 Masks or equivalent

● Surgical/Isolation Gowns; any size

● Surgical Masks; Standard Procedure

● Hand sanitizer; pump

● Disinfecting wipes

Bulk item deliveries can be dropped off at the City of Bryan's facility at 1111 Waco Street in Bryan, Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. The warehouse telephone number is (979) 209-5508.

Smaller quantities can be dropped off at the Brazos Valley Council of Governments at 3991 E. 29th Street in Bryan, Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. Call 979-595-2801, ext. 2060 for information.

