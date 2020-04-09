CEOC now asking for hand-sewn mask donations

The Brazos Community Emergency Operations Center is now asking for donations of hand-sewn masks.

They'll be accepting up to 3,000 to use a contingency in case medical masks run out in our area.

Please follow CDC guidelines for making your own cloth face coverings. You can find more in the Related Link section of this article.

Donations can be dropped off at the Brazos Valley Council of Governments at 3991 East 29th Street. Coordinate your donations with

Jeremy Oliver who can be reached at 979-595-2870 or Rene Ramirez at 979-595-2801 extension 2046.