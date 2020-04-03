CEOC tackles challenge of social distancing during crisis

The Brazos Community Emergency Operations Center is a very busy place during a disaster. It's a hub for everyone to come together and get on the same page.

But what happens when they can't meet in person?

Chief Deputy Jim Stewart with the Brazos County Sheriff's office is the acting Chief of Staff for the CEOC. He says like for many industries, video conferencing is the answer.

"The awkwardness is pretty much faded. With video conferencing, I can see your face, you can see mine. The call we had this morning, the video conference we had this morning, I think we had 47 people on it," said Chief Stewart.

That conference included law enforcement, fire, public health, and other emergency managers.

Only a handful of essential workers are physically downstairs in the CEOC. Even the media isn't allowed inside in an effort to try and limit contact.

The goal is to help Dr. Seth Sullivan, the Brazos County Alternate Health Authority.

"We're really here to support him and his mission to protect the constituents and get this thing under control When this thing starts to blossom which we know it will to make sure that we have the resources available to accommodate the patients that are going to occur. I think the most important thing they do in here is that exchange of information," said Stewart.

While videoconferencing is helpful for everyone working remotely, Stewart says it's even more helpful when it comes to handing the reins over to the next in charge.

"A battle rhythm is being worked on right now. The beauty of being able to do this virtually is I can be at home taking care of my dog instead of at the judge's office or the sheriff's office and I've done that a lot."

Stewart says they're prepared to work remotely for months, if they have to, in order to handle the pandemic.