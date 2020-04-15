CHI postpones move of labor and delivery, NICU to College Station

In late February, CHI St. Joseph Health announced all women's and in-patient pediatric services will be moved from CHI St. Joseph Regional Health Center to the College Station Hospital by the summer of 2020.

With COVID-19 creating unforeseen issues and complications, the move has been postponed.

“We want to ensure this project has suitable planning so that we’re able to offer our patients the very best experience, and pausing until we can fully focus on that it is the best decision,” said Theron Park, CEO at CHI St. Joseph Health.

The services that were planning to move to the College Station Hospital were labor and delivery, post-partum, in-patient pediatric services, well-baby nursery, and NICU.

