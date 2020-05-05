CHI St. Joseph Health and Texas A&M collaborate for COVID-19 testing

St. Joseph Health and Texas A&M Veterinary Medical Diagnostic Laboratory announced a partnership Tuesday to offer COVID-19 testing for the community through the TVMDL lab at the Texas A&M University campus.

Tests conducted at TVMDL will require a physician order and the testing site will not be open to the public.

According to a press release, the collaboration allows CHI St. Joseph and Texas A&M to conduct tests quicker, allowing for patient results delivered in faster. CHI St. Joseph Health says the partnership will allow them to test up to 500 COVID-19 samples each day, greatly increasing the number of tests performed daily in the community.

"I am extremely proud of the work our St. Joseph Health laboratory staff has done along with TVMDL to get this sophisticated molecular testing started,” said Michael Cohen, M.D. Medical Director of Laboratories and Chair of Pathology Department for CHI St. Joseph Health and Managing Director of Brazos Valley Pathology. “This will allow us to provide timely, high volume diagnostic testing locally to care for our patients and support our community.”

Laboratory staff from CHI St. Joseph Health will utilize the equipment at TVMDL to run the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test, one of the two tests that are currently used to test for COVID-19. PCR swabs

are currently collected at all CHI St. Joseph Health Emergency Centers as well as the South College Station Respiratory Clinic.

PCR tests are used to directly detect the presence of an antigen, rather than the presence of the body’s immune response, or antibodies. PCR tests are conducted with a nose swab and can tell whether or not someone has the virus very early on.

“TVMDL is dedicated to protecting both animal and human health,” TVMDL Director Dr. Bruce Akey said. “Typically, we embody that mission through veterinary testing. We now have the opportunity to truly

help our human health counterparts and make a lasting impact in the Brazos Valley.”

TVMDL is part of Texas A&M AgriLife and is one of the highest quality and largest volume veterinary laboratories in the United States. It recently received authorization to allow a human healthcare provider to perform COVID-19 testing using their equipment and lab space.