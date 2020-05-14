CHI St. Joseph Health cancer program recognized

The American College of Surgeons’ Commission on Cancer recently re-accredited the CHI St. Joseph Health cancer program, recognizing the health system’s commitment to providing comprehensive, high-quality, patient-centered care and its continued work towards improving the care and outcomes of patients with cancer in the Brazos Valley.

Currently only 1,500 cancer care programs have earned Commission on Cancer Accreditation, and as a Commission on Cancer- Accredited Cancer Program, the CHI St. Joseph Health Cancer Center program is in an elite group of cancer care providers.

“We are proud to offer these vital services to the Brazos Valley, allowing patients to receive care close to home,” said Theron Park, CHI St. Joseph Health Chief Executive Officer.

The Commission on Cancer offers many benefits including structured care models; accountability and quality improvement measures; extensive data to use for quality improvement, administration and research; data analysis; public awareness and recruiting.

There are also numerous patient and community benefits including reputable and verified standards of care, collaborative efforts to provide cancer prevention and cancer screening events and greater exposure to clinical research studies and trials.

CHI St. Joseph Health is the only health facility in the Brazos Valley to be accredited by the American College of Surgeon’s Commission on Cancer.