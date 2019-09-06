CHI St. Joseph Health celebrates flight nurse on 20-year achievement

CHI St. Joseph Health celebrated one of its own Thursday in a special pinning ceremony.

Melissa Kendrick is a flight nurse for Air Med 12, and just hit her 20 years of service.

This is the first time the hospital has had someone on its crew reach this achievement. Because of that, the team had to design a never before worn set of wings to honor Kendrick for 20 years.

The ceremony was a surprise to Kendrick, who says she wouldn’t be where she is today without the mentors who guided her along the way.

“It means a ton. I never thought in a million years id be doing this at all, and then I didn’t think I’d be doing it for 20 years,” said Kendrick. “I am blessed to do this job, and I have had amazing mentors along the way to become the flight nurse that I am.”

Kendrick says she never intended to become a flight nurse, and happened upon the opportunity while she was in medical school to become a doctor.

She also says a big thing she plans to bring with her into her next 20 years is the compassion she has for her patients.

