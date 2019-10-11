CHI St Joseph Health hosts Celebrating the Decades

CHI St Joseph Health is hosting a fun event for senior citizens.

Michele Buenger was on BVTM Friday for an event geared toward senior citizens.

Celebrating the Decades is taking place on Wednesday, October 16 from 10:00 a.m. to noon at CHI St. Joseph Health MatureWell Lifestyle Center. That's next to the Stella Hotel at Lake Atlas.

This year's theme is automobiles. There will be automobiles from the 1920s through the 1970s.

This is a free event to attend and there are light refreshments.

For more information, you are asked to call Michele at (979) 731-6129.

