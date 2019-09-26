CHI St. Joseph Health looking for volunteers

CHI St. Joseph Health is always in need of student and adult volunteers.

There are a wide variety of programs and positions available in multiple departments and hospitals.

Adults wanting to volunteer are asked to commit to six months and volunteer for 2-4 hours a shift, either weekly or twice a month.

College and high school students can also volunteer three hours a week, which adds up to 30-35 hours for the semester.

For more information about volunteer opportunities, visit chistjoseph.org/volunteer or call (979)776-5956.