CHI St. Joseph Health part of convalescent plasma study

CHI St. Joseph Health is part of a study being put on by the Mayo Clinic using convalescent plasma therapy.

Convalescent plasma is the plasma from the blood of those who have already contracted COVID-19 and have recovered.

For the past two months, CHI St. Joseph has been treating some of the severe patients with convalescent plasma. They've used it on 15 people so far.

"It's been successful in things like Ebola and prior pandemics of influenza. It was something we wanted to be able to provide our patients as something that's worked in the past and in the absence of reliable treatment. It gives them a better chance for a good recovery," said Dr. Michael McDonald with CHI St. Joseph Health System.

Doctors are encouraging recovered patients to donate. At BPL Plasma in Bryan they are collecting convalescent plasma. To qualify, you must have had COVID-19 and be 28 days past recovery or 14 days past recovery with proper documentation.

"Our donors that have donated in the program are very passionate about the program. They all have very remarkable stories and have said that they donate to help others and help potentially save lives in the future," said Sultan Jaouhari, a medical specialist at BPL.

Dr. McDonald says although we've had a lower number of COVID-19 cases compared to other areas, the results have been good.

"The Mayo Clinic, who is heading up this study, did an interim analysis after the first 500,000 patients that showed a mortality rate of people that had gotten it about 14-15%, which I think across the board in terms of hospitalized patients I think that's better than those that don't get it," said McDonald.

Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center is also taking convalescent plasma donations but at their Houston headquarters.

You can fill out this questionnaire or call the Donor Advocate team at 713-791-6608

To find out more about BPL Plasma you can call them at 979-846-8855

