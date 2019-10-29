CHI St. Joseph Health to close freestanding emergency center on SH 6

The following is a news release from CHI St. Joseph Health regarding the consolidation of local emergency centers:

On November 30, 2019, at 11:59 p.m. CHI St. Joseph Health’s freestanding Emergency Center located at 4411 State Highway 6, near the intersection of William D. Fitch Parkway, will close permanently.

All of the services currently located and associated with emergency care will move to the CHI St. Joseph Health College Station Hospital, located at 1604 Rock Prairie Road, previously College Station Medical Center.

Imaging and laboratory services, which are also available at the South College Station campus, will still be accessible. Additionally, other services on the South College Station campus including Primary and Express Care, Pediatric Care and Therapy, will also remain in their current location.

Staff at the South College Station ER will shift to the College Station Hospital ER and it is expected that there will be no elimination of staffing due to the closure of the freestanding ER.

Earlier this year, CHI St. Joseph Health acquired College Station Medical Center in College Station. Since acquiring, several teams were developed to work through how care will be delivered across the CHI St. Joseph Health System.

This change is an example of how CHI St. Joseph Health is able to combine our resources, staff, and technologies to reduce duplicative services in the community. Through this change, the organization is able to support a healthier Brazos Valley and expand the mission of steadfast commitment to serving our community.

This relocation enhances existing health services for College Station residents, and also creates efficiencies within our organization. No changes are expected at the Emergency Department within College Station Hospital.

As CHI St. Joseph Health continues to work through opportunities to shape healthcare delivery in our communities, we will maintain our approach of one hospital with multiple locations in the forefront. And, as we make additional service changes, we will announce them to the community.