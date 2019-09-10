CHI St. Joseph now offering Safe Sitter classes in the Fall

CHI St. Joseph is working to keep children safe with its Safe Sitter teaching program. Safe Sitter helps students in grades 6-8 to be safe when they're home alone, watching younger siblings or babysitting.

"It's actually a national program that we have been offering to the community since 1991," said Fawn Preuss with CHI St. Joseph. For the past few years, the Safe Sitter classes have been completely filled. In 2019, the hospital will offer Fall classes for the first time.

"They learn a lot of injury prevention techniques, child behavior management, control the situation before it gets out of control," Preuss said. "Great ways to have fun with kids, safety techniques. They also learn rescue skills like CPR, and choking rescue for children and infants."

To register for the Safe Sitter training program, call CHI St. Joseph at (979) 731-1231. Classes will be held Saturday, October 5 and Saturday, November 23. They are $50.