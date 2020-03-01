CLOSE CALL: SUV comes close to hitting house in Bryan

A family woke up to an SUV that rolled over in their yard Sunday morning in a Bryan neighborhood.

It happened around 9:00 a.m. in the 600 block of W. 23rd Street, according to resident Jessica Corona Ramirez.

"We were asleep and we woke up to the sound of a car hitting something, so we ran outside and noticed this SUV flipped over into our yard," said Ramirez.

"It almost hit our house. There's a tree stump on the side of our house that helped stop it," she said.

Ramirez said the driver was taken to a hospital. His condition was not immediately known.

"He looked like he was in shock," said Ramirez. "He looked like he may have had a head injury."

Police are investigating the crash. No other vehicles were involved.