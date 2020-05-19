COVID-19 affecting businesses coming, leaving Post Oak Mall

Gordmans inside Post Oak Mall held its grand opening in March just before COVID-19 concerns shut down non-essential businesses.

Now, you'll notice the store is open but signs are posted saying they are closing. Gordmans employees tell KBTX they won't know until June when they will officially be closing.

Another big announcement in the last few days is J.C. Penney declaring bankruptcy. They plan to close more than 200 stores. There is no word yet if the College Station location is on that list. A spokesperson for the company says they will open on May 20.

KBTX has reached out to Macy's, another department store looking to close stores across Texas. A spokesperson with the company says there is no information about closing the College Station location at this time.

Stores like Conn's Appliances are still pushing through and bringing new business to the mall. College Station Mayor Karl Mooney says Conn's Appliances will take over the vacant Sears building.

"When they come in, that's going to be sales tax revenue that had been non-existent for a couple of years now but it will start to thrive as well," said Mooney.

KBTX has reached out to Post Oak Mall for comment on what potential business could look like for stores inside the mall and have not heard back.

Kelly Thomas said she hopes these stores can make it through all this uncertainty.

"The business just isn't here anymore and people have to pay their rent and they can't make it if people aren't in here shopping," said Thomas.

"There's stores within the mall and other places throughout the community where this pandemic, this shelter in place, and all the things that go along with it, have caused folks to take a set back," said Mooney.